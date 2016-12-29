5 steps toward re-imagining the physical store

Despite the many changes that have rocked retailing in recent years, the majority of consumers still do their shopping in-store.

As many as 90 per cent of all US retail sales currently are completed in brick-and-mortar stores, according to AT Kearney in the Omnichannel Shopping Preferences Study.

Shoppers continue to visit stores for the same reasons they always have: to find the products they need or want; to be inspired and informed; and to make purchases.

