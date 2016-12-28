LimeRoad signs MoU with MP Govt to retail handloom products online

LimeRoad, the fashion commerce platform has signed MoU with Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam to retail handloom and handicraft range of products on its platform. The e-commerce platform has already started selling handicrafts and apparel range from the Nigam, the company said in a statement.

“Platform provided by LimeRoad.com to our artisans will help spreading the old customs and traditions of rural Madhya Pradesh across the world,” Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

“We are proud to announce that the Mrignayani products are live on LimeRoad. We have always wanted LimeRoad to be the most extensive platform for the discovery of delightful products made by small-scale entrepreneurs across India. We are honoured to partner with the Madhya Pradesh Govt. and we welcome the talented artisans of MP on to our platform. These gorgeous chanderi and maheshwari fabrics and saris have been around for years! The LimeRoad mobile app will now take these unique assets of India to millions of customers, and make these products from traditional to trending,” Founder and CEO, LimeRoad, Suchi Mukherjee said.

The MoU was signed during the National Vendor Development Programme and MSME Convention 2016 hosted by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India and the Department of MSME, Government of Madhya Pradesh, the company informed.