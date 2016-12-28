FreeCharge partners with eBay India via Billdesk; enables access to 100 million products

Mobile wallet platform FreeCharge on Tuesday announced its partnership with the online marketplace pioneer eBay India via Billdesk.

According to a ANI report: With the partnership both FreeCharge and eBay customers can have an access to over 100 million product listings, for which they can pay using the FreeCharge wallet option. Users can also avail 25 per cent cash-back offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment mode.

FreeCharge offers its customers, the comfort of payment on shopping category partners like Snapdeal, Voonik, Jabong, Yepme, Zivame.com, Vishal Megamart, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and many others.

“We are extremely pleased to associate with eBay as their payment partner. While we are constantly trying to provide our users with a seamless consumer experience, merchant acceptance still forms the bedrock of our business. With associations like these, we further that cause while adding more payment options and use cases for our consumers. We hope this partnership will fuel growth for both eBay and FreeCharge in the days to come,” CBO FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon was quoted by ANI as saying.

With the digital payments garnering greater traction post demonetization and more and more people getting acquainted with e-wallets etc., we will see increase in such partnerships. Such associations will also help e-commerce platforms to minimize COD orders and enhance the online shopping experience for buyers.