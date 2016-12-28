FlipTrends2016: How Indians are going ‘Mobile’ and Buying ‘Smart’

#FlipTrends2016, the annual in-depth critique by Flipkart, threw up interesting statistics on this year’s smartphone and smart wearable sales.

With over 60 per cent market share of mobile commerce, Flipkart revealed how Indians are going ‘Mobile’ and Buying ‘Smart’. Over 50 per cent of sales in the category coming from Tier II & III cities, indicate that higher volumes of smartphone sales is enabling more Indians to come online to shop for their favorite products.

South India yet again emerged as the most tech-savvy region, accounting for over 35 per cent sales, while North stood at 28 per cent, West at 22per cent, and East India at 15 per cent.

Commenting on the #FlipTrends2016 insights, Head – Mobiles at Flipkart, Ajay Yadav, said, “The popularity of smartphones in India, as clearly indicated by #FlipTrends, highlight the shift consumers are making towards 4G enabled smartphones. Today consumers are opting for brands and models that could not just offer them the features, but were smart on the pocket as well.”

With the Digital India mission moving from strength to strength, the smartphones category in India continues to be one of the most hotly contested arenas in online shopping.

Yadav further added, “More of our customers are choosing Flipkart as their preferred platform of choice when it comes to shopping for mobiles. Industry-first innovations such as No Cost EMI and Easy Product Exchange, along with exclusive brand partnerships and flash sales, have helped us to maintain the market leadership in this segment. We will continue to bring more innovation, better choices, and a richer experience to keep the excitement alive amongst our audiences.”

The in-demand mobile brands that flipped trends were Lenovo, MI, Samsung, Motorola, and LeEco. And the best selling smartphone models were Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 3, Moto E 3 Power, and Lenovo K5 and Samsung J5.