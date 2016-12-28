Godrej Appliances to support dabbawalas’ Rotibank initiative by providing customised cycles

Godrej Appliances has said that it will provide dabbawalas with customised cycles fitted with its mini-refrigerator ‘Chotukool’ to support the Mumbai Dabbawala Association’s Rotibank initiative.

“Godrej Appliances is supporting this initiative through customised cycles fitted with ‘Chotukool’ that can retain cooling for up to 3-4 hours even without electricity, which will help dabbawalas to store food on the go and also preserve it overnight thereby enabling and empowering them to efficiently run this unique Rotibank initiative and scale it up further,” the company said in a statement.

Mumbai’s dabbawalas have been running the Rotibank initiative since 2015 to prevent wastage of food and feed the underprivileged.

“As a company that deals in appliances and promises brighter living, we are glad to be a part of such social initiatives which can contribute towards reducing hunger among the larger underprivileged sections of society,” Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, Kamal Nandi said.

General Secretary and Spokesperson, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar said, “We were facing a major challenge in delivering the food before it became stale. Additionally, we were not able to carry large quantities of food due to storage and space related constraints. It would make it easier for us to store food for longer and also reach far-flung places.”