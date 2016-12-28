Food tech platform Faasos ties up with FreeCharge for e-wallet payment solution

FreeCharge has announced its partnership with food-on-demand business, Faasos. FreeCharge will add e-wallet payment solution provider.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon, said, “We are glad to have tied up with Faasos as their e-wallet partners. This gives both the partners a potential to serve each other’s customer base and opens avenues of future innovative launches for their customers. The diversified geographical reach of Faasos is only set to grow bigger and we hope the association brings in good results for both the organizations.”

FreeCharge has presence in the Food & Beverages category through merchants like foodpanda, Zomato, Swiggy, Freshmenu, Innerchef, Domino’s, Mcdonalds, Haldiram’s, CCD, and Barista.

Faasos, meanwhile, serves over 15,000 daily customers across 130+ locations in 14 Indian cities – Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur.

“Faasos is all about unique, memorable and delightful experiences, and it is only possible when each aspect of ordering is made seamless. Post demonetization, we witnessed a 60% spike in online payments which now contribute to over 80% of transactions. It was very critical to integrate more online payment players on our platform to further boost smooth payment experience for our customers. FreeCharge came in as an obvious, and an important choice amongst wallets. We see a lot of value in this partnership which we believe will be symbiotic. While on one hand it will give our user base an added payment option, on the other it will give FreeCharge users a gastronomic experience on India’s largest Food platform,” said Head of Marketing, Faasos, Sagar Kochhar.

FreeCharge users ordering on Faasos can also avail a limited period Cashback offer.