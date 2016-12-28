Coca-Cola launches non carbonated drink ‘Aquarius’ in India

With an aim to expand it existing portfolio of beverages in the country, Coca-Cola India on Tuesday announced the launch of its active hydration beverage, Aquarius.

The company said its entry into the Active Hydration segment marks its plans to shape the category which is currently at a nascent stage and has the potential to grow exponentially in the coming years.

“In India, it (Aquarius) is aimed at shaping the category of Active Hydration, targeted at young and urban consumers who are active-minded and lead active lifestyles,” Vice President, Marketing and Commercial, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, Debabrata Mukherjee said in a statement.

“With its refreshing lemon flavour, the new product aims to establish new consumption occasions for consumers for their busy, on-the-go lifestyle. We expect Aquarius to shape the evolving Active Hydration category and help it grow at a rapid pace in the country.”

According to the company, the lemon flavoured beverage with essential salts and minerals will be initially available across organised trade, e-commerce and select grocery outlets across major cities in the country, in 400 ml packs priced at Rs 30.

The introduction of Aquarius in India follows the launch of Vio in 2016, Fuze iced tea in 2015 and Coke Zero in late 2014, the statement added.