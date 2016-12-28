Footwear, apparel and accessories brand Vans launches new collection

Sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand, Vans has launched their Old Skool collection this holiday season. It offers a wide range of options in terms of colors, patterns and materials.

The arrangement of solid-colored styles present dark tones such as eclipse, ivy green and iron brown together with an offering of neons and pastels for men and women.

Further showcasing the heritage form in various deluxe builds, the Old Skool Zip, Old Skool Cup and Old Skool Lite return in an assortment of leather and suede executions.

The Old Skool collection is present in all major cities in India.

Vans’ authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices.

Operating in more than 450 retail locations around the world, Vans promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms.