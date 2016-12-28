Craftsvilla launches women ethnic wear brand ‘Avanya’

Craftsvilla.com, the largest online ethnic store, has recently launched Avanya, a brand that offers latest collections in women’s ethnic wear.

Known for its strong ethnic portfolio, Craftsvilla has always worked towards providing the best of ethnic under one roof. The new brand will have specially curated daily wear apparels like sarees, salwar suits and kurtis that come with the promise of best quality in latest styles.

Year 2016 saw a steady rise in searches for daily wear on Craftsvilla. There was high purchase intent for work wear sarees and kurtis. Keeping this in mind, Craftsvilla had also introduced a wider range of options in these categories during June 2016.

While the number of units sold rose almost 1.4x times by December 2016, the year also saw daily wear categories like kurtis making it to the top three most selling categories in some months. The launch of Avanya further strengthens its existing portfolio. Each and every style has been carefully handpicked by the in-house stylists keeping in mind the evolving needs of the consumers and fashion trends.

CEO and Co-founder of Craftsvilla, Manoj Gupta said, “We have seen an increase in demand for daily ethnic wear. Avanya caters to this need by providing consumers a wide range of daily wear selection.”

While the saree collection is live on the platform, kurtis and salwar suits are expected to be available by early 2017, he added.