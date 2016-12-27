Bengal government to set up 'Biswa Bangla' Mall to promote MSME products

In a bid to promote the state’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and highlight the work of handloom weavers and craftsmen, the West Bengal government has decided to construct a shopping mall in Kolkata.

“The Bengal government has decided to construct a Biswa Bangla Mall on EM Bypass,” sources said on Monday.

The mall, named after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brain child ‘Biswa Bangla’, would showcase a wide variety of handicrafts, handloom sarees and products made by artisans under various micro and small scale industries.

According to the state government, the mall would provide a platform to the craftsmen of the state and play a big role in promoting the traditional art and craft of Bengal on a global stage.

“It would successfully revive Bengal’s traditional arts and crafts and promote them at a global level,” the sources said, adding the state government has also decided to unveil an export policy for the MSME sector.