Snapdeal Trends 2016: Delhi-NCR most online shopping savvy city in India

Snapdeal, India’s largest online marketplace, on Tuesday announced its annual digital buying trends highlighting the consumer preferences and habits recorded on its platform for the year 2016.

As India leapt into a digital lifestyle, the sales recorded on Snapdeal for the year 2016 revealed that Delhi-NCR topped the charts as the most online shopping-savvy metro city in India, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai. Pune emerged as a leader amongst all Tier I city shoppers.

Demand continued to be robust from across India – nearly 60 per cent of the sales came from Tier II cities and beyond. Metros and Tier I cities accounted for 40 per cent of the sales during the year. Mirroring the rising penetration of smartphones, 82 per cent of the traffic came from the mobile platforms (app and m-site).

Commenting on the trends, Senior Vice President (Business) Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha, said, “2016 was an important growth year for the Indian online shopper – be it in terms of new customer segments adopting online commerce or increased acceptance of digital transaction methods.”

“The delivery of functional benefits like speed, convenience and value also resulted in massive growth from non-metros cities in India. We are rapidly expanding our assortment in line with the needs and expectations of our existing users and also to cater to the next 100 million online shoppers from across India,” he added.

Interestingly, Personal Care & Grooming stood out as a popular category among men, witnessing a 58 per cent increase mostly in metro regions. Amongst women, make-up category is extremely popular online, seeing a whopping overall growth of 345 per cent YoY.

Women from the North region bought 32 per cent of make-up and Delhi became the highest contributor accounting for 12 per cent of sales.

In 2016, the sale of Skin Care category grew by 77 per cent with Kolkata contributing 125 per cent to sales, followed by Bangalore.

From an overall perspective, popular categories included Mobiles & Tablets, Women’s Ethnic Wear, Men’s Apparel, Computer & Peripherals and Mobile Accessories.

Founded by Kunal Bahl in 2010, Snapdeal is one of India’s largest online marketplace, with the widest assortment of 65 million plus products across 1000+ categories from over 125,000 regional, national, and international brands and retailers.

With millions of users and more than 300,000 sellers, Snapdeal is the shopping destination for Internet users across the country, delivering to 6000+ cities and towns in India.