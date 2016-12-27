Now shop online on eBay India using FreeCharge

Digital payments are garnering greater traction post the demonetization move by the Modi Government. More and more people are getting acquainted with e-wallets and using them to shop – both offline and online.

In a bid to make lives of consumers more convenient, Freecharge on Tuesday announced its partnership with online marketplace pioneer eBay India via Billdesk.

With this partnership, both FreeCharge and eBay customers can access over 100 million product listings on www.ebay.in and pay for their order using the FreeCharge wallet option. Users can also avail 25 per cent cashback offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment mode.

And eBay is not the only partner that FreeCharge has in its kitty. Other partners include Snapdeal, Voonik, Jabong, Yepme, Zivame.com, Vishal Megamart, Pantaloons, and Shoppers Stop.

Commenting on the partnership, CBO – FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon, says, “We are extremely pleased to associate with eBay as their payment partner. While we are constantly trying to provide our users with a seamless consumer experience, merchant acceptance still forms the bedrock of our business. With associations like these, we further that cause while adding more payment options and use cases for our consumers. We hope this partnership will fuel growth for both eBay and FreeCharge in the days to come.”

The associations with e-commerce platforms are also aimed at minimizing COD orders and enhancing the online shopping experience for buyers.