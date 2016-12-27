Pranav Bhasin

Director Product Management

Amazon India

A Computer Science engineer, Pranav Bhasin started his career as Developer at Trilogy in June 2000 and was with the company till November 2006 when he moved join JiGrahak as Delivery Head. Jigrahak is the promoter of ngpay one of the early mobile payments platforms. This turned out to be a short engagement – just four months.

Bhasin then set up his own venture – Lifeblob – in March 2007. Lifeblob.com is a social photo sharing service that helps users discover and navigate between photos through their relationships with people, places and interests. Lifeblob.com received funding from SeedFund in July 2008 and was acquired by Printo in Feb 2011.

In March 2011 Bhasin Joined MakeMyTrip.com as Director – Mobile, Innovation & Content where he was responsible for setting up the mobile channel for all primary businesses of makemytrip – flights, hotels, bus and holidays. He went on to become Vice President in 2013 and then Senior Vice President at Makemytrip in 2015.

In February 2016, Bhasin joined Amazon India as Director Product Management, leading the Seller Experience for the Amazon.in marketplace.

His specialties are M-commerce, mobile first products, mobile design & UX, e-commerce, online marketing, product management, social media, Internet and mobile products, enterprise products, new business development, hands on technology leadership, team building & management, budgeting & revenue management.