Cinépolis India opens multiplex in Hyderabad, takes screen count to 292

Cinépolis, the world’s fourth largest movie theatre circuit on Tuesday inaugurated a six screen multiplex in Mantra Mall at Attapur, Hyderabad.

With the launch of its new multiplex, Cinépolis’ presence in Hyderabad has increased to a total of 16 screens across the three Hyderabad properties which includes a 5-screen multiplex in Manjeera Trinity Mall and a 5-screen multiplex in CCPL Mall.

Continuing with its pan-India growth, Cinépolis is aggressively expanding its footprint across the country, with a total screen count of 292.

The newly inaugurated 6-screen multiplex has a total seating capacity of 1260 seats and is scheduled to run 30 shows per day. The theatre is equipped with an exceptional Real D 3D technology and 100 per cent digital projections and offers gourmet food at its coffee shop, Coffee Tree.

Commenting on the launch Managing Director Cinépolis India, Javier Sotomayor, said, “Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing metros in the country and city loves watching movies, making it an important market for the exhibition industry. Our commitment to offer the best cinema experience to movie goers will be reflected at this multiplex. We have a strong brand loyalty in the city and this multiplex will surely ensure to increase our brand preference in the city.”

Speaking about the growth plans of Cinépolis, Director – Expansion, Cinépolis India, Ashish Shukla, said, “At Cinépolis, we reckon South India is an important market for our India expansion plan and we are happy to expand our footprints in the zone. We have more screens planned to be opened in this market in couple of years which will contribute to our expansion plans & presence in India.”

Director – Strategic Initiatives, Cinépolis India, Devang Sampat, added, “Hyderabad has always been an important market for Cinépolis and launching of our third property will surely build a lot of consumer-brand confidence. We understand the market in Hyderabad and customer demographic and we aim to provide a superlative cinema viewing experience. Our theatres are equipped with the best sound and projection systems to provide the most intimate atmosphere for the movie goers.”

According to Promoter, Mantra Mall, Motilal Jain, “With the opening of Cinépolis Multiplex, the foot fall of the mall will increase substantially and people of the Twin cities and particularly the surrounding area will be able to witness the world-class cinema.”

Mantra Mall, is conveniently located between the old city and new city and surrounding Attapur is developing into a residential market in Hyderabad, making it an ideal cinema destination.

“We are very happy to associate with only International Multiplex brand in the country and look forward towards a long term association,” Jain added.

The specially designed multiplex theatre also offers freshly prepared gourmet food and beverages from the exquisite menu of Coffee Tree – the in-house signature coffee shop by Cinépolis. The brand also has unique flavoured popcorn which includes Butter salt, Cheese and Caramel Popcorn.

Cinépolis, which is the first international exhibitor in India, operates one of the country’s biggest Megaplexes – a 15-Screen Multiplex in Pune.

The company, Cinépolis India, has been awarded with “Most Admired Retail Launch” in 2010, “Most Admired Retailer – Innovation” in 2011, “Fastest Growing Multiplex Chain” in 2015, “IMAGES Most Admired Retailer – Entertainment” in 2015 and “DLP CineAsia Marketing Achievement Award” in 2015.

Cinépolis – headquartered in Morelia, Mexico – was founded in 1971. Today it operates over 4,900 screens across 13 countries and serves more than 260 million patrons annually.

Cinépolis was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of premium and luxury movie theatres via its Cinépolis VIP brand and is the largest operator of luxury cinemas in the world.