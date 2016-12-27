Try before you buy with fashion e-commerce portal Once Upon a Trunk

Online e-commerce shopping portal with various brands and designers on board ‘Once Upon a Trunk’ is gearing up for the wedding season as it has come up with a whole new innovation of wedding oriented trunks.

Founded in February 2015 by the sister duo Saanchi and Shiva Jain, Once Upon a Trunk is intended to solve the problem of inconvenient shopping. The e-fashion portal has collaborated with over 100 premium designers to provide their wares at affordable prices, presenting an amalgamation of top brands, expert service, unparalleled convenience – all in a bid to deliver a highly personalized experience to consumers.

The site’s new feature – Try Before You Buy – is straightforward and convenient. Customers need to sign up online, and set up a phone conversation with Once Upon A Trunk’s many stylists, and shortlist a number of items they would like to try.

The items then arrive at the customer’s front door, packed with the requested ensembles. The customer can then try these on, tell the stylist what she likes, and send the rest back.

The site aims to achieve comfort for their customers with home shopping facility. Believing in revolutionizing fashion with ease, their USP lies with offline shopping as personalized styling services at your doorstep.

Their online version of magazine blog, ‘TheHeyDay’ is one hotspot where one can find featured diverse shoots, collaborations, fashion and lifestyle stories and so much more to help with all your queries and keep you entertained at the same time.

Once Upon a Trunk has incorporated a stylized OUAT trunk bag with wedding apparels, bangles, thankyou gifts and accessories for this season.