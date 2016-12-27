Government’s e-marketplace GeM features over 4,000 products

Over 4,000 products under 86 different categories, besides hiring of transport services, are now available on the Government’s e-marketplace (GeM), the Commerce Ministry announced in a statement.

GeM was launched for online purchase of goods and services by various central government ministries and departments.

“Presently, more than 4,000 products in 86 categories and hiring of transport services are available on GeM POC portal. More than 1,600 product sellers and service providers, and about 1,500 government officials are currently registered on GeM,” the statement read, enlisting the major initiatives of the Ministry in 2016.

The statement also read that transactions above Rs 45 crore have already been processed on this platform.

On the proposed mega deal – Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) — it said the 16th round of negotiations was held in December at Tangerang in Indonesia.

“There was an intersessional ministerial held on November 3 at Cebu (Philippines), wherein, positions on goods, services and investment were clearly articulated by participating countries,” it added.

For building the India brand, it said a long term strategy has been conceptualised to ensure that ‘Brand India’ becomes synonymous with high quality.

“A programme to promote the branding and commercialisation of products registered as Geographical Indications and to promote their exports will be initiated…,” it added.