Ganesh Balakrishnan

AVP – Seller Services

ShopClues.com

Ganesh Balakrishnan is the AVP – Seller Services at ShopClues.com. He is responsible for seller marketing – acquisition, engagement and retention initiatives.

He also provides value added products and services to sellers on the ShopClues platform.

Prior to this, he co-founded retail payments product company, Momoe, which enabled customers to pay using their phone at real world merchants. It had a database of 2000+ restaurants, retail stores, salons and spas, autorickshaws and toll roads in Bangalore.

He has also co-founded Windsleeve Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which used to engage with consumers through new media that provide contextual information, enabling retailers and consumer brands to serve them better.

Apart from this, Balakrishnan has also worked with Honeywell as Director – Strategy & Marketing; Bain & Company as Consultant and Ingersoll-Rand International (India) Ltd as Project Leader.

He holds a PG Diploma in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.