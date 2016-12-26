FlipTrends: Flipkart reveals how India shopped online in 2016

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has said it saw the highest number of shoppers on its platform coming from the National Capital Region this year.

“The National Capital has again raced ahead of all with most number of shoppers taking to e-commerce, closely followed by Bengaluru. Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad are the other metro cities that made the cut,” Flipkart stated in its #FlipTrends2016 report.

#FlipTrends2016 is an in-depth critique of what India is buying online. The study findings analyzes the online shopping preferences of more than 100 million customers across India, from January 1st to December 15, 2016.

In 2016, sales of branded products across categories saw a sharp increase, as more of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian towns took to shopping online. Categories like apparel, smartphones, and electronics dominated online sales in this year. Indians were seen buying aspirational products and high value items such as premium phones, consumer electronics and appliances. Over 50 per cent of these transactions were made using Flipkart’s No Cost EMI and Product exchange options.

Vellore, Tirupati, Bellari, Jorhat and Kottayam were the top five cities among tier III towns of the country for Flipkart, it added.

Interestingly, men accounted for a larger chunk (60 per cent) of online shoppers in 2016, shopping more of electronics, personal audio, footwear and lifestyle product.

The most selling categories in 2016 were electronic accessories, mobiles, women clothing, men footwear and consumer electronics across all regions, it added.

Over 50 per cent of transactions for categories like premium phones, consumer electronics and appliances, were made using Flipkart’s no cost EMI and product exchange options, the report said.

Flipkart, which competes with the likes of Amazon and Snapdeal, saw about 80 per cent of its traffic coming from mobile handsets.

Top brands that remained customer’s favourite throughout the year are Samsung, Lenovo, SanDisk, Mi and UCB.

25-34-year-olds comprised the most active shoppers online; interestingly, 15 per cent of shoppers on Flipkart, were from the 45+ years age group, which surprisingly have been thought to be more resistant to online shopping

Some interesting products sold during 2016 include energy saving bulbs, wall stickers, selfie stick, printer ink, slimming belt, condoms, protein supplement, massager, blood pressure monitor, hookah and hookah flavours.