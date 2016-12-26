Navigating the New Digital Divide: Key Imperatives for Indian Retailers

A digital revolution is underway in India, catalyzed by proliferation of smartphones and growing Internet users. Considering this, it becomes critical for retailers in India especially the organized retailers to understand the growing digital influence on shoppers.

While a lot is said about shopping online i.e. e-commerce (which forms <1% of overall retail purchases), our report focuses on the shopper’s digital behaviour while shopping from physical stores, which form 99% of the retail sales in India.

Deloitte conducted a detailed primary survey of 2000+ urban respondents to derive statistically reliable insights on a shopper’s digital behaviour during shopping from a physical store.

The insights are significant from an Indian retailer’s perspective, clearly establishing how imperative digital and Omnichannel is for the Indian retailer.

Click Here To Download The Full Report