Street food vendors need to be trained in cashless sales: Minister

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said street food vendors across the country needed to be trained to undertake cashless transactions, as he interacted with them at the end of a national street food festival here.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship awarded certificates to the vendors trained under ‘Skill India Mission’.

He presented a scientifically-designed food cart to Radha Devi, who has a tea stall in Sarojini Nagar area.

“The minister talked to the vendors on the need and benefits of serving hygienic and safe food,” a senior official said.

“Keeping in mind demonetisation, he stressed the fact that all street food vendors need to be trained for digital options for payments and they should be efficient in accepting cashless payments from customers. He stressed the fact that the vendors also need to be trained for cashless transaction,” the official added.

The three-day festival that began on December 23, was organised by National Association of Street Vendors of India and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

About 500 street food vendors from across the country have reached here to offer their special food and snacks.

Rudy said his ministry will organise an international street food festival next year to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday.