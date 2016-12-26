New look appoints Richard Collyer as Chief Financial Officer

The Board of New Look announced the appointment of Richard Collyer as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Collyer was formerly Group Finance Director and has been performing the CFO role on an interim basis since March 2016.

He joined New Look in 2008 and has performed a series of senior financial roles. After a period as Executive Assistant to the CEO, Collyer was promoted to Group Finance Director in 2014. Prior to joining New Look, he spent 13 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in audit and transactional roles.

New Look is an international multichannel retail brand, offering exciting, on-trend, value-fashion for women, men and teenage girls, and is the UK’s No. 1 retailer for women under the age of 35.

CEO of New Look, Anders Kristiansen, said: “We are delighted to appoint Richard as our new CFO. Richard has a wealth of experience in New Look and I am very pleased to be able to promote from within our leadership team.”

Richard Collyer stated: “I am very excited by the opportunities in this role. I look forward to working with Anders and the New Look team to continue to achieve our strategic aims and growth plans.”

New Look’s long term business strategy comprises of initiatives spanning brand, multichannel, international expansion, product development and menswear.

The brand boasts of 850 stores, comprising 584 in the UK and a further 266 globally. It also has a fast-growing e-commerce offering, serving over 120 countries worldwide, supported by convenient delivery options.

New Look’s flexible fast-fashion business is built on an agile global supply chain with the ability to respond quickly to trends. The company focuses on delivering value for money and ‘newness’, with hundreds of new lines landing every week.