Lifestyle brand Duke launches own e-commerce portal

Premium lifestyle brand Duke India has now solely entered the online space with the launch of its online portal, www.dukeindia.com. The website – launched in collaboration with eShopBox, a fashion e-commerce solution provider – has been launched with the hope that it will help Duke focus focus on its core business of manufacturing as well as increasing its online market share.

“Eshopbox, which currently manages e-commerce services for multiple clients, will help Duke increase product options in different categories ranging from apparel, footwear, accessories and lingerie to suit individual tastes of users and enhance consumer experience,” said Brand Head, Duke India, Gagan Jain.

eShopBox has been around for three years while Duke complete 50 years of business in 2016.

“Association with Duke, which is already an established brand on e-retail, will help us understand needs of the unexplored market, ie existing online brands, which will further help for maximizing penetration,” said eShopBox Co-Founder, Director and CEO, Ankush Karwa.

Duke believes in understanding the requirement of its customers, and accordingly provides internationally designed garments that offer contemporary styling at Indian prices.

Established in 1966 in Ludhiana, Duke pioneered the T-shirt culture in India. It has an over 200,000 sq.ft. production facility at Ludhiana and produces over 32,00,000 garments for the domestic market every year with a turnover of above ₹100 crore.

Duke has a marketing network comprising of over 2500 multi-brand outlets and over 100 exclusive stores across major cities in India.