Anand Sinha

Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives

Freecharge

FreeCharge has recently appointed Anand Sinha as Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives.

Sinha will lead both the online and offline partnerships to help FreeCharge scale up its merchant operations, along with working on several key strategic initiatives for the firm.

He brings to the table deep passion and experience of working in a startup landscape along with an intricate understanding of partnerships and consumer products.

Sinha has previously co-founded PressPlay — India’s first Omni-channel entertainment platform and headed sales for Zomato nationally.

Sinha, started his career with D.E. Shaw financial research team and is an alumni of Christ College, Bangalore.