Amazon expands grocery, household products service to 6 more cities

After launching its grocery and household products service in Hyderabad and Bengaluru earlier this year, online retail giant Amazon on Thursday announced the expansion of the service to six more cities.

“Amazon.in has announced the expansion of its grocery and household service – Amazon Pantry to six more cities across the country, namely Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Mysuru and Pune, after launching the program in Hyderabad and Bengaluru earlier this quarter,” the company said in a statement.

“After the success witnessed in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, we are now expanding our Amazon Pantry services across six more cities for our customers,” said Director Category Management FMCG, Amazon India, Saurabh Srivastava.

Amazon Pantry offers essentials ranging across staples including regional brands specific for relevant cities ranging from categories like snack foods and biscuits to home needs like detergents and shampoo, child care products such as diapers and baby food to even pet products, it said.