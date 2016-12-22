Sharad Sachdeva

Chief Executive Officer

Lite Bite Foods

Sharad Sachdeva heads the operations of Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd. He has contributed hugely to the success of brands like Punjab Grill- Gourmet Fine Dining, Zambar- Coastal Kitchen, Fresc Co and others and is responsible for various international alliances and expansions of these restaurants.

He has an extensive business background in international, multi-cultural environments along with extensive experience with high value negotiations, which require deep understanding of critical business drivers in multiple markets and industries.

Sachdeva is highly successful in building relationships with upper-level decision makers, seizing control of critical problem areas, and delivering on customer commitments. He is customer-focused and performance-driven. He is currently leading a team of 1,400 employees and has managed P&L for business divisions exceeding US $200 million revenue.

Prior to working with LiteBite Foods, Sachdeva has also worked with GMR Airport Holdings Ltd. as GM-Business Development and AVL India as Business Unit Head.