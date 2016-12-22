Demonetization: Snapdeal launches cash on demand service for customers

E-commerce major Snapdeal has recently announced the launch of ‘Cash@Home’ service, which allows users to order cash and have it delivered at their doorstep for a nominal charge of Rs 1.

The company said that the service is a goodwill gesture to allow users to easily access cash without having to queue up at their bank or at the ATMs. Snapdeal will be using the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) to operate this facility.

The amount of Rs 1 need to be paid through FreeCharge or a debit card at the time of booking the order. At the time of delivery, consumers just need to swipe their ATM card on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal’s courier partners will carry for all such deliveries.

The courier person will hand over INR 2000 in cash.

“We aim to be the marketplace that seamlessly services every customer need. As the country transitions to a more digitally enabled economy, we’ve launched a series of timely initiatives – from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition. The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs.” Co-founder, Snapdeal, Rohit Bansal said.

A user can request INR 2000 per booking and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash. The service is already live in Gurgaon and Bangalore and will be extended to other major cities in the coming days, with the operative details to be updated as per user feedback and availability of currency notes.