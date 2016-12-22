The Ripple Effect: How manufacturing and retail executives view the growing challenge of supply chain risk

The Ripple Effect: How manufacturing and retail executives view the growing challenge...

Over the years, supply chain management has become a more sophisticated discipline.

The fundamental vision has been to create an integrated approach to a company’s end-to-end supply chain, from the furthest upstream suppliers to its end customers, with participants working in concert toward common goals.

Through practices such as lean manufacturing, outsourcing, and supplier consolidation, companies have made tremendous progress in achieving that vision.

For many companies—and their customers—these efforts have led to lower costs, higher quality, shorter time to market, and increased business agility.

