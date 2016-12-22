Food-tech startup Frshly launches operations at Bengaluru Central Railway Station

Frshly, an automated retail marketplace that sells fresh and hot food from popular restaurant brands in the city for people who are on the move, has announced the launch of its services at the Bengaluru Central Railway Station and Chennai International Airport.

Currently offering 6 different cuisines with 30 combos, the brand promises unprecedented service quality, convenience and variety to its customers through its state-of-the-art dispensing machines. Consumers also have the option to download the Frshly app from apple and google play stores to pick locations, order and pay for their food on the go. The available food options have been priced between – INR 79 – INR 160.

The brand is currently present across 3 cities – Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad. The plans are afoot to launch the services in some international markets aswell.

“Through Frshly, consumers can have access to high quality food from multiple restaurants and takeaways. The technology in our systems keeps the food fresh and heats up before delivering the product which ensure hot and tasty food served all the time.” said CEO, Satish Chamy Velumani , FRSHLY.

“We have operations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Secundrabad in India with about 16 stores at key IT parks and large IT companies. We have also setup stores at the railway stations and airports. We will be launching in Singapore shortly in collaboration with SPRING, a Singapore Government Body under the Spring SEED (Spring Startup Enterprise Development) scheme. We have also set our vision to enter other Asia Pacific countries & Middle East Market by 2017.” added Velumani.

The company is also closely working with IRCTC to install the machines in few of the stations.

“We are working with their main food plaza licensees, in IRCTC, to install Frshly across all A1 & A category stations in India. We are all set to initiate a revolution of unparalleled passenger satisfaction across the Indian Railways Network. We can replace the traditional pantry coaches in railways and we are in talks with Indian Railways to make it a reality soon. We also wish to take our flagship product to the global railways. The aim is to bring a fully automated “Vend – cafe” concept inside the train where all the food & beverage options will be made available at the push of a button.” Chief Business Development Officer, Ramesh Narayanan, FRSHLY said.