Amit Burman

Vice Chairman

Dabur India

Amit Burman is responsible for Dabur India’s foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd. It is to Burman’s credit today that Dabur Real and Hommade are household names. He is also responsible for driving all business strategy, development and communications at Dabur Foods.

Burman took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes and chutneys and packaged fruit juices. Burman stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. He has since been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd.

Burman started his career at Dabur’s Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging.

Burman obtained valuable experience at Colgate Palmolive, New York, USA where he worked in the Manufacturing Strategy Department, which operated as the internal consultants to the organization. Here he was responsible for a study done for the optimized location of Colgate’s factories and warehouses. He also worked for six months at the Kansas plant which manufactured soaps and detergents. In 1990 he trained at Tishcon Corporation New York, USA where he was responsible for safety of stock and optimum inventories.

Burman holds a MBA degree from University of Cambridge, a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, USA and a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA.