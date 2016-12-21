Snapdeal announces attractive offers for Unbox 2017 sale

Snapdeal has today announced the launch of its Unbox 2017 sale with deals and discounts upto 80 per cent on clothing, mobile phones, home, electronics, and luggage, among other categories. These offers are available to customers for just today.

In addition to the deals and discounts, shoppers can avail a 10 per cent cashback on choosing to pay with FreeCharge or a 10 per cent instant discount on paying with Axis Bank cards, the company said in a press release. While on choosing the prepaid option, customers can get an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost.

There are also some exchange offers for old smartphone from brands including LeEco, Asus, Micromax, Samsung, Oppo and others, with upto INR 16000 off on exchange.

Earlier in the year, Snapdeal’s month long Diwali sales bonanza received a good response from across the country. With more than 65 million products and services on its platform, the company has been rapidly expanding its offerings, while providing multiple touchpoints to its customers to serve most of the daily consumption needs for millions of users across India.