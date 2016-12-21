Refurbished Apple Watches available at US $229

Following its recent decision to sell refurbished products, Apple is offering discounted Apple Watch devices directly from the company’s website with the cheapest model, an Apple Watch Series 1 in a 38mm rose gold aluminium case, priced at US $229.

According to a report in the Verge on Tuesday, most of the discounts range from around 14 to 16 per cent.

“The price reductions do not appear to change too much depending on whether you are purchasing the standard aluminium model or the pricer stainless steel one,” the report noted.

The stainless steel versions of the Apple Watch Series 2 are available for US $509 with about 15 per cent off.

However, multi-thousand dollar Apple Watch Edition is not available for discount. The company is instead selling a ceramic version that costs about a tenth of the price.