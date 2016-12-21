Now pay at Amul outlets with MobiKwik

Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Wednesday tied up with Indian dairy co-operative Amul to help customers make cashless payments at its outlets.

The facility can be used at 7,000 Amul outlets and three lakh Amul multi-brand outlets and retailers across the country, the company said in a statement.

“This tie-up will help us provide remunerative and quick returns to our 3.6 millions farmers or milk producers whose livelihood depends upon the sale of milk to the Amul cooperative structure,” said Managing Director, Amul, R.S. Sodhi.

With MobiKwik, 15-20 per cent of transactions at Amul stores are expected to go digital.

MobiKwik has added 150,000 retailers to its network in November and has a network reach of over 250,000 retailers in India.

MobiKwik and the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) recently teamed up to empower over 30 lakh street vendors from 25 states to use digital transactions.