Future Group empowers customers to decide product prices

Future Group has introduced an initiative which lets the customer decide the price of products. With focus on empowering its customers and serving them better, Future Group has announced a twitter-led movement –#DecideYourPrice – through which the customers can retweet about the company’s product announcement. More retweets means greater the price drop!

“Prices have predominantly been dictated and governed by businesses and prevailing markets. This mechanism somehow overlooks the human factor and the role that customers play in making a business successful. So, with this twitter-led movement, Future Group aspires to give greater weightage to its customer’s needs. The intent is simple, it is to serve our customers better,” says Group CEO, Future Group, Kishore Biyani.

While Future Group will announce its branded bestseller products on Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 pm and customers are required to simply retweet their announcement between 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Every single time a customer does so, the price of the product will see a decrease in rupee or percentage terms. The lowest price finally established by the customers will be marked as the final price at which the customer can buy the product from any Big Bazaar store across the country between December24–25 .

This revolutionary idea that aspires to reevaluate a conventionally business-driven market and give its buyers the right to decide the prices, will fuel a major paradigm shift in the entire retail world.