2016 Luxury Retailers of the Year: Consumer-focused organisations emerge clear winners

Luxury Daily, one of the the world’s leading luxury business publications, organizes the most prestigious luxury awards handed out annually. The New York-based publication – which covers strategy, tactics, execution and results for luxury marketing, and retail across all mediums and channels – has acknowledged the most outstanding consumer-focused, strategic, tactical and creative Luxury Retailer of the Year for 2016.

All candidates have been selected by the Luxury Daily editorial team and from reader nominations. A qualification for nomination was that candidates should have appeared in Luxury Daily coverage in 2016. Judging was based purely on merit. The winners were declared primarily on the basis of merit and they were all retailers possessing extraordinary retailing tactics, and open to exploring new technologies and innovations.

According to Editor-in-Chief of Luxury Daily, Mickey Alam Khan, “The outstanding characteristic of luxury retail and retailers is the willingness to adapt new retailing trends, most of them consumer driven, while rivaling many non-luxury brands in their adoption of technology as the worlds of luxury bricks and mortar and digital learn to lean on each other with increasing comfort.”

Neiman Marcus was 2015 Retailer of the Year and Selfridges was 2014’s winner. Harrods was named 2013’s Luxury Retailer of the Year, while Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman were honoured in 2012 and 2011 respectively.

Indiaretailing Bureau brings you a list of the winners this year, and gives you an insight into why these retailers were chosen Luxury Retailers of the Year, 2016.