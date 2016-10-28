6 essential mall environments that give competitive advantages

3 3 Being Original

What’s your pull? What is different about your mall? Its high tech interactive facade? The new open public plaza holding a range of events during the day and become a performance plaza at night? Or a place where people can gather and watch a film via bluetooth on the big screen? Is the retail supplementary to an even bigger type of offering…?

A centre of performing arts for example or the largest aquarium in the city.

The must is to think out-of-the-box and find new exciting ways to incentivise people to shop and linger longer. We need to think of malls as lifestyle centres, that form an integral part of our town centres and daily activities. Instead of boring long facades, we need a building with active edges that creates and animates the streets.

Let’s bring back the idea of a standalone cinema that become an immediate much loved destination and icon for the city, such as the much loved picture houses of Mumbai — Regal and Eros.