6 essential mall environments that give competitive advantages

Retail habits change all the time, as customers get more demanding, technology advances and as social paradigms shift. Within these ever evolving scenarios so do organised retail formats need to constantly develop and adapt over time. We delve deeper into some pertinent factors to ensure the success of brick-and-mortar retailers in dynamic retail scenario because on their success depends the survival of today’s mall.
11 Knowing Your Catchment
22 The Right Tenant Mix
33 Being Original
A centre of performing arts for example or the largest aquarium in the city.
The must is to think out-of-the-box and find new exciting ways to incentivise people to shop and linger longer. We need to think of malls as lifestyle centres, that form an integral part of our town centres and daily activities. Instead of boring long facades, we need a building with active edges that creates and animates the streets.
Let’s bring back the idea of a standalone cinema that become an immediate much loved destination and icon for the city, such as the much loved picture houses of Mumbai — Regal and Eros.
44 Mixed Use Developments
55 The Experience
The recognition of people wanting to move around quickly with good supporting infrastructure and offering qualitative public spaces supported by a rich offer in tenant mix adds to creating the sense of lifestyle.
66 Address the Digital Age
We have heard so much of the Omnichannel experience defined as a multi-channel sales approach that provides the customer with an integrated shopping experience. However, if the user experience isn’t integrated and seamless it will become a hindrance and a fad as oppose to something that will enhance our shopping experience. So mobile marketing, great websites and social media platforms need to work together. Creating a strong, easy to use and reliable technology that also integrates ‘brick-and-mortar stores.’ A good example of this is from the UK fashion retailer Oasis. You enter the store, you are given an iPad, you find your product, and pay for it with your iPad acting a s a cash register. And if the product is out of stock, the staff will ensure it is shipped to your home in good time.
The average Indian consumer today, might have more money to spend but is much more sophisticated than he was a decade ago. To guaranteeing good footfalls and sales we have to start designing centres that look beyond the depth of a shop, the size or width of the mall and the width of the upper mall passage. We need to challenge the very nature of what it is we are creating when opportunity presents itself. The mall in its entirety needs to be seen as the city’s anchor, a destination for all to congregate. And to bring the people there we need to start thinking beyond just creating a soulless big box with dead elevations, but a building which forms part of our city fabric offering rich and varied user experiences.